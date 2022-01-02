adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($329.55) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($409.09) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €345.00 ($392.05) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €331.40 ($376.59).

adidas stock opened at €253.20 ($287.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €269.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €288.05. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($228.42).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

