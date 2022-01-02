AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Up 3.8%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 13,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,740,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.