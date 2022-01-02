$99.40 Million in Sales Expected for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) will report $99.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.36 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 265,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,334. FG New America Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

