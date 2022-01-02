$96.83 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to post sales of $96.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $381.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $385.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $433.13 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $460.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.95. 36,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,747. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

