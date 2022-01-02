8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $482,196.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $735,949.64 and $482,196.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

