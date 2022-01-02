79,200 Shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 79,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of WRE opened at $25.85 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

