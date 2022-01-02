$70.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report $70.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.76 million and the highest is $71.30 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $280.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.13 million to $281.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $288.75 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $294.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

