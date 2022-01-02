$60.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will post $60.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $244.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 121.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATER shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

ATER traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. 3,217,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,978. The stock has a market cap of $220.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

In other news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Aterian during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Aterian during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

