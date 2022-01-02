5,727 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of OZK opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

