462 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,925.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,801.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total value of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

