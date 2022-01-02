$460.09 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report sales of $460.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $460.26 million. SMART Global posted sales of $291.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 78.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

