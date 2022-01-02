3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $48,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

MMM opened at $177.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

