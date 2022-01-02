360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 676,754 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.93. 1,743,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

