$30.83 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will report sales of $30.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.26 million to $33.40 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $25.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $118.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.71 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $154.93 million, with estimates ranging from $141.96 million to $167.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 102,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,864. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 30.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.