29,539 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 491.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37.

