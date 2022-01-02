$29.15 Million in Sales Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report $29.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $111.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.36 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $232.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

SGMO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,170. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.54. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

