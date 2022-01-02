$280.88 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce $280.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.68 million and the highest is $283.60 million. CarGurus reported sales of $151.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $892.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.71 million to $895.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,156 shares of company stock valued at $26,001,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.