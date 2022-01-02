$22.01 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will report sales of $22.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.73 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GMBL. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $3.51. 470,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,674. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

