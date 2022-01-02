2,119 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

GOOGL opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,914.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,773.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.