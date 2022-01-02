$204.45 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post sales of $204.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.88 million and the lowest is $202.94 million. Endava posted sales of $139.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $836.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $829.83 million to $847.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $975.40 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.92. The stock had a trading volume of 126,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 0.92. Endava has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

