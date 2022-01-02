1,967 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after acquiring an additional 136,992 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

