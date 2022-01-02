168,006 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

