$166.03 Million in Sales Expected for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) will post sales of $166.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.18 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full-year sales of $615.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.35 million to $643.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $748.10 million, with estimates ranging from $674.33 million to $782.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sportradar Group.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SRAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAD stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.