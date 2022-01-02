$165.18 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post sales of $165.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.97 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $518.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.80 million to $526.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $673.37 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $739.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLYA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Shares of PLYA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.98. 1,142,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 8,474,050 shares valued at $68,786,749. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,227,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $667,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

