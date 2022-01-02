16,264 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after buying an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

