159,273 Shares in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 220.4% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $30,000.

NYSE PML opened at $14.61 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

