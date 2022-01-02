15,110 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

GS stock opened at $382.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $395.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

