1,442 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,312,135 shares of company stock worth $800,310,068 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.98. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.84 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

