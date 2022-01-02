$136.47 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $136.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $542.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $615.15 million, with estimates ranging from $611.37 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 over the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 2.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 3.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

