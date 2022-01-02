$120.50 Million in Sales Expected for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to post $120.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $99.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $452.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 108,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $616.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

