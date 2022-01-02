10,485 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $66,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.