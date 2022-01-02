$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Intuit reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $643.22. 787,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,340. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $641.19 and its 200-day moving average is $571.11. Intuit has a 52 week low of $357.69 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.