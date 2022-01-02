$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Moody’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $390.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

