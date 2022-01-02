$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.47 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $678.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $711.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.37. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $376.40 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

