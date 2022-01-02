$0.84 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE EPC opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

