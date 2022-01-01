Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $595.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $372.45 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

