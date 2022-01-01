Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) to Hold

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $8.61 on Thursday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,394,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 601,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

