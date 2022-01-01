Zacks Investment Research Lowers DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

DOYU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of DOYU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $856.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.88.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DouYu International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DouYu International by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DouYu International by 915.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,079 shares during the period. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

