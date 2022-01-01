Zacks Investment Research Lowers Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

LFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

LFG stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05. Archaea Energy has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $11,780,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at $251,000.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

