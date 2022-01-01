Zacks Investment Research Downgrades German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

GABC opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 898,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

