Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

DCOM stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

