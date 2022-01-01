Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,078. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMTC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. 135,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.