Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce sales of $21.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.50 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 527.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $42.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $58.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $26.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 37.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 841,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,343. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $220.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

