Zacks: Brokerages Expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

KN traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 758,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,084. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Knowles news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

