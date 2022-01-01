Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $4.58 EPS

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $1.08. Humana posted earnings per share of ($2.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $463.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.