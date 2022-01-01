Zacks: Brokerages Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

CBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

