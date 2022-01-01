Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Post -$0.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.58). Spire posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SR shares. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 211.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spire by 16.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 56.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 185,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.22. 123,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,875. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

