Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.