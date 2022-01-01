Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

