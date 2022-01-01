Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

3M stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after buying an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after buying an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

